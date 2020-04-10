ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police were on the scene of a shooting of in the Central West End Friday afternoon.
According to officers, a man in his 50s was shot multiple times at the intersection of Sarah and Lindell.
The man was in and out of consciousness when police arrived on scene. His condition is currently unknown, but homicide detectives have not been called to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.