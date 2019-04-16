ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured during an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.
The man was in the 2600 block of North 9th Street when he was shot multiple times just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The injured man was reportedly taken to the hospital and listed as critical, unstable with death not imminent.
No other information has been disclosed.
