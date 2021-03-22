FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon at a strip mall in Florissant.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, detectives are still on the scene in the 1200 block of New Halls Ferry Road. A man was shot multiple times and he was transported by a medical helicopter in critical condition.
A News 4 photographer saw investigators examining bullet casings in the parking lot and inside the High Fashion Store.
Police believe this is a targeted incident.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
