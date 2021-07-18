NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed while he was sitting inside his car in North City Sunday afternoon, police say.
The shooting happened just after 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Vandeventer and St. Louis Avenue, which is on the border of the Jeff-Vander-Lou and Greater Ville neighborhoods.
Police believe the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and ran from the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
