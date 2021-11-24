NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a north St. Louis bar that left a man dead.
Gunfire broke outside of the Other Place II bar near 19th Street and St. Louis Avenue just past 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s shot. He later died at a hospital.
Responding officers said the bar was open but quickly closed after the shooting.
