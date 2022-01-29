You are the owner of this article.
Man shot, killed outside north St. Louis bar identified

An investigation is underway after a man was killed outside of a bar in North City.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed after an attempted robbery outside of a north St. Louis bar. 

Police found 31-year-old William Ownes, Jr. suffering from a gunshot on the sidewalk outside of Diana's Royal Palace at 4266 W. Natural Bridge. Ownes was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At 1 a.m., gunfire erupted outside of the business. Officers say Ownes along with three other men were armed as they robbed car owners in the parking lot. A security officer noticed the incident and fired shots at the men. When police responded another man was found shot near Ownes. 

The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation.

In November, police were called to the bar for another shooting. A fight reportedly started inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot. Two people were shot. 

