ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed north of downtown St. Louis late Sunday night.
The unidentified man was shot just before midnight at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Carr Street, which is located a couple blocks from the Dome at America’s Center. The man was found near the building's entrance and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
A neighbor told News 4 they heard at least a dozen shots fired.
The Homicide Division is asking anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or investigators directly at 314-444-5371.
Editor's note: Police originally reported the deceased was a woman. Hours after the shooting, detectives said the person killed was a man.
