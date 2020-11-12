ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed north of downtown St. Louis early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. 13th Street.
According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details regarding the fatal shooting have been released.
