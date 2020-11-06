ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Friday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was shot in the face in the area of O'Fallon and 10th streets, near the Patrick Henry Elementary school.
Police said the victim was shot just before 8 p.m. Friday. He died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released yet.
