EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed near the Roosevelt Homes in East St. Louis Thursday, police said.
Illinois State Police said a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot but later died from his injuries. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North 44th Street around 2:30 p.m.
Anyone who knows about the crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.
