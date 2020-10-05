NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man #editorspicks was found dead near a North City bar Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m., police found a man with several gunshot wounds inside a bar in the 1900 block of North 9th Street, just north of Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
He died at the scene, police said.
Detectives are working to find out if the man was shot inside the car or went to the bar looking for help after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
