NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man #editorspicks was found dead near a North City bar Sunday night. 

Just before 11 p.m., police found a man with several gunshot wounds inside a bar in the 1900 block of North 9th Street, just north of Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

He died at the scene, police said. 

Detectives are working to find out if the man was shot inside the car or went to the bar looking for help after the shooting. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.