ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to the Gate neighborhood Sunday morning after a man was found dead.
Just before 8 a.m., a man in his 20s was found shot in the yard of a home in the 2700 block of Park Avenue just blocks from Lafayette Park. Detectives discovered a 64-year-old man shot the victim while he was arguing with another person.
Officers took the 64-year-old into custody.
**Editor's Note: Police initally identified the victim as a woman. The story has been updated with the correct information.
