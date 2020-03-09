NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Sunday evening .
Detectives said Christopher Alexander, 27, was shot in the neck in the 5400 block of Gilmore around 6:20 p.m. during an argument with a 39-year-old man.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
