UNIVERSTITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday.
The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Olive Blvd near Groby Road near a shopping plaza. Police found the man with a single gunshot wound.
Investigators didn't provide any information about the potential suspects or what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information should call the University City Police at 314-725-2211 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
