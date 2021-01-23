NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are searching for answers following an overnight shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Just before 2 a.m., a man was shot and killed near Newstead and Ashland in the Greater Ville neighborhood Saturday. He was pronounced dead when officials arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
