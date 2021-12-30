Man shot, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in south St. Louis Wednesday night.
Officers found a man shot to death at about 11:45 p.m., investigators say the man was shot in the chest. The incident happened on Nebraska, near the cross between interstate 55 and South Broadway.
No further information has been released.
