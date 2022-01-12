You are the owner of this article.
Man shot, killed in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in south St. Louis Tuesday. 

The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Compton. When officers arrived to the area, they found a 25-year-old man dead. His identity has not been released. 

