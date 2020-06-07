SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in south St. Louis early Sunday morning.
A man was found shot and killed near Minnesota and Utah around 3:30 a.m. in the Benton Park West neighborhood.
His identity has not been released.
Anyone with details regarding the homicide is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).
