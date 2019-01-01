ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was fatally shot in Pagedale before ringing in the New Year.
The man, who was described by a police chief on scene as being in his 40s or 50s, was shot multiple times in the 1400 block of Kingsland around 10:45 p.m. Monday.
Police told News 4 one person was detained at the shooting scene and will be interviewed to determine if he was involved.
The deceased man’s identity has not been released.
This story will be updated as additional details are known.
