ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting late Wednesday night in north St. Louis.

Investigators on St. Ferdinand and North Newstead after a fatal shooting Wednesday. 

Police said a man was shot and killed in the area of St. Ferdinand and North Newstead around 11:50 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

