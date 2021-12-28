Man shot, killed in north St. Louis identified

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives have identified the man who was killed in a North City neighborhood Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call for a shooting around 3:15 a.m. near Academy and Wells Avenues in the Academy-Sherman Park neighborhood. They found 45-year-old, Paul Julion in the street dead from a gunshot.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
