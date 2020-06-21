NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in north St. Louis Sunday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., officers found a man dead and a woman wounded in the 5200 block of Vernon. The man was shot in the head and later died at the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
