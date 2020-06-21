NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in north St. Louis Sunday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., officers found a man dead on a front porch and a 28-year-old woman wounded in the 5200 block of Vernon. The man was shot in the torso and died at the scene.
He was later identified as 32-year-old Lorenzo Chambers-Harris, 32, of the 5200 block of Vernon.
The woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the right leg and buttocks.
Police believe a 27-year-old man is responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.