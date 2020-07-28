HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man in his late 40s was shot and killed inside a car in Hillsdale Tuesday afternoon.
Officers with the Hillsdale Police Department found the man inside a car in the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. The man was shot at least once and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was in the car but was uninjured.
Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are taking over the case. They said two people got out of a car, shot the man and then left the area.
No other information was released.
