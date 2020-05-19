ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in North County are investigating the shooting death of a man near the Laurel Park Apartments off Lucas and Hunt Road Monday morning.
St. Louis County police officers were called to the 2000 block of Valette Drive around 7:15 a.m. for a shooting. They found a 27-year-old Tyree Matthews down the road on Jacobi Avenue who had been shot once.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.