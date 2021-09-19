ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed after a shooting in north St. Louis County Saturday evening.
At 7:30 p.m., a ShotSpotter alert led police to the 10300 block of Royal Drive where they found a wounded man lying in the street. The man was shot and later died at the scene, police said.
His identity and age are unknown. Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)
