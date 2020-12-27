ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot to death in north St. Louis City Sunday.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace after 2:30 p.m. and found a man shot and killed. This is in the Lewis Park neighborhood north of Delmar Boulevard.
Investigators with the homicide division were called. At least 257 people were shot and killed in the city this year. The city saw 194 homicides in all of 2019.
No other information was released.
