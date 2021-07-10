ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot several times in the area of West Florissant and Alice avenues after 7:30 p.m. This is at the border between the College Hill and Fairgrounds neighborhoods.
Detectives from the homicide division are taking over the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.