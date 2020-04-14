NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday in north St. Louis.
Officers arrived to the 3700 block of Aldine where they found Randy Moore, 30, shot to death.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
