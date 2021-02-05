ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man after a shooting Friday night in St. Louis' Lindenwood Park neighborhood.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Leola Ave just before 6 p.m.
A man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to the eye was found at the scene. Police said he was not conscious and breathing. Sources tell News 4 that the man has died after being transported to a hospital.
There hasn't been a homicide in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood since 2016, according to crime statistics.
