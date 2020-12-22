JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the St. Louis City-Jennings border Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of D'Amato Court. Officers found a man dead after being called to the scene for reports of a shooting.
The man was later identified as Martinus Butler, 20, who lived on Avant Drive in St. Louis.
Information on what led to the shooting has not been released.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.