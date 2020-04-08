NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in a North City neighborhood that left one dead Tuesday night.
A man was found dead near Hodiamont and Ridge in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood just before 10:20 p.m.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should call local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.