ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of N. Euclid shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.