FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in Ferguson overnight.
Shortly after midnight officers were called to the 700 block of North Florissant. According to police, a man in his late teens or early 20s was fatally shot at the location.
Police told News 4 the incident appears to be domestic. They also said no one was in custody in relation to the crime.
