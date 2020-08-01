NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shooting in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood left a man dead Friday night, police said.
A man was found shot in the head and chest around 10:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of St. Louis Ave near Interstate 70. He died at the scene.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.