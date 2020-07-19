ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old man was killed after an argument at the North Hanley Metrolink station turned deadly overnight.
Around 1 a.m., officers found the 20-year-old dead in the parking lot of the Metrolink station on North Hanley Road. Detectives learned the man was dropped off there after going out with a group of people.
While in the parking lot, police said the group was confronted by several people who they had a dispute with earlier that night. During the argument, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim before speeding off in a dark car.
Limited details surrounding the deadly shooting has been released.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
