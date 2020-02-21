WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police say a man was shot and killed by a deputy Friday night.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a home on the 15000 block of Highway 21 in Old Mines around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a suicide.
Officers knocked on the door and a woman in the home let them inside.
They found blood in a sink and when they into the room they saw a man.
The man pulled out two guns and threatened them when deputies tried to talk to him.
One of the deputies opened fire and shot the man, which killed him.
