ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed inside the West County Center in Des Peres Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Des Peres Police Department said two people got into an argument inside the Champs store and shots were fired around 6:20 p.m. A man was struck and taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter then left the area and remains at large. The police department didn't release a description of the gunman. The department said there is no current danger to the public because this isn't believed to be a random shooting.

Des Peres police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to take over the investigation.

"I was shaking and I was crying and I was just like texting my boyfriend wondering if I was going to die because you don't know," Rachel Wiebe said. She said she heard four to five gunshots and was then barricaded with 40 other people inside American Eagle for nearly two hours.

Matt Schmittdiel said it all happened so fast. He thought at first it may be fireworks because it's a holiday weekend but then more gunshots rang and "your heart starts beating fast," he said. "Everyone's rushing to get somewhere safe. People were physically distresses, crying. I'm a little shaken up."

Police responded to a shots fired call inside the mall on April 2 this year after two groups of people got into an argument. No one was injured in that incident.