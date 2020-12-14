ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning at an apartment complex in unincorporated St. Louis County.
The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of Oak Forest Park Drive. A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Oak Forest Apartments.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.