ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday morning.
According to police, the man was shot in the arm in the 1400 block of N. 9th Street just before 10 a.m.
The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
