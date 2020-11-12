ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot inside while inside Pops Kitchen in St. Louis City Thursday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg inside Pops Kitchen at the corner of Washington Ave. and 14th St. around 9:20 p.m. in the Downtown West neighborhood.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. It's still unclear what led to the shooting. No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.