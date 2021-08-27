5800 block of Page homicide

Investigators in the 5800 block of Page after a man was shot Friday morning.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the West End neighborhood of St. Louis Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Page around 10:40 a.m.

Other information was not immediately known.

