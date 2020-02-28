Man shot in Wentzville Walgreens parking lot

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Wentzville after one man was shot Friday afternoon.
According to police, a male suspect fired one shot into a man's arm in the Walgreens parking lot on the 1000 block of Meyer Road.
At this time, police do not believe the two knew each other.
No suspect is in custody and police are currently working on a description of the suspect.
The victim was treated and released at the scene after the shooting. He is cooperating with police.
The Walgreens is currently closed due to investigation in the parking lot.
Police do not believe there is any threat to the community.
Wentzville Police Department is asking for any businesses in the area with possible video surveillance of this incident to contact them at (636) 327-5105.
