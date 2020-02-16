DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in downtown St. Louis.
Just past 2:30 a.m., a man in his 20s was found near 2nd Street and Morgan with a gunshot in his stomach.
No additional information about potential suspect(s) have been released.
Anyone with information should contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
