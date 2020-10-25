Man shot in the neck in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the neck in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot in the area of Martin Luther King and Clara near the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.
The shooting happened after 4:30 p.m. and the victim was hit in the neck and hand. He was conscious and breathing when he was found.
News 4 camera saw a car with multiple bullet holes on the scene. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown at this time.
