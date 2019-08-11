ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the leg Sunday in broad daylight, police said.
The 48-year-old was shot in the inner right leg in the 1000 block of St. Ange around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Police said he was conscious and was taken to a hospital.
No other information was released.
