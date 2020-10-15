ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the head while driving in south St. Louis late Wednesday.
According to police, the man was shot while driving down McCausland near Southwest around 11:15 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition. He was later pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released any further details regarding the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.