ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot in the head and killed in north St. Louis City's Baden neighborhood.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was found shot in the area of Broadway and Halls Ferry around 5 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The circumstances of the shooting haven't been released.
