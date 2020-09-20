ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the head and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 47-year-old man was found shot in the head in the area of Goodfellow and Selber Court in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No other information was released.
