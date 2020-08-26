ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate a deadly shooting Wednesday night in the the Southhamptom neighborhood in south St. Louis.
Police said they responded to a double shooting where a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the arm.
The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Kingshighway near Delor.
No other information has been released yet.
